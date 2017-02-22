FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Hong Kong 2016/17 surplus of HK$92.8 bln - budget address
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 3:50 AM / 6 months ago

Hong Kong 2016/17 surplus of HK$92.8 bln - budget address

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's provisional budget surplus hit HK$92.8 billion ($11.96 billion) for the 2016/17 financial year, and its economy is expected to expand 2 to 3 percent in 2017 amid more favourable than expected conditions.

Financial secretary Paul Chan also said in his maiden annual budget address on Wednesday that a strong job market and rising wages had bolstered consumer confidence that would feed into the economy, though high property prices continued to be an issue.

Chan recently replaced longstanding financial secretary John Tsang. ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.