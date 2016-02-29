FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says nine firms buy back shares
February 29, 2016 / 3:28 AM / in 2 years

HK Exchange says nine firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday nine companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHUANG'S INT'L 2016/02/26 1,224,000 HK$1.02 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- DAN FORM HOLD 2016/02/26 906,000 HK$1.43 HK$1.4 ------------------------------------------------------------- DYNAM JAPAN 2016/02/26 600,600 HK$14.08 HK$14.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- HOPEWELL HOLD 2016/02/26 200,000 HK$23.9 HK$23.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- JOHNSON ELEC H 2016/02/26 150,000 HK$23.5 HK$23.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- LINK REIT 2016/02/26 1,000,000 HK$43.3427 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- MAN WAH HLDGS 2016/02/26 2,783,200 HK$9.17 HK$9.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/02/26 440,000 HK$3.86 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TSUI WAH HLDG 2016/02/26 1,242,000 HK$1.47 HK$1.4 ============================================================= For full statement please click bit.ly/1oRBO3Y (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

