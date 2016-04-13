FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares
April 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday seven
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name       Stock Code     Date of       No. of Securities  Highest       Lowest
                                   Repurchase    Repurchased        Price per     Price per
                                                                    share         share
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                  
 ASIA FINANCIAL                    2016/04/12              446,000  HK$3.70       N/A
 BILLION IND                       2016/04/12            1,010,000  HK$4.60       HK$4.52
 GOLDEN EAGLE                      2016/04/12              173,000  HK$8.96       HK$8.93
 MACAU LEGEND                      2016/04/12              345,000  HK$1.07       HK$1.06
 PW MEDTECH                        2016/04/12            3,764,000  HK$1.92       HK$1.89
 SEA HOLDINGS                      2016/04/12              366,000  HK$22.20      HK$21.55
 SPRINGLAND                        2016/04/12            1,555,000  HK$1.52       HK$1.48
 
 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

