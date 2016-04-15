FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares
April 15, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday seven companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
 Company Name        Stock Code    Date of         No. of         Highest      Lowest
                                   Repurchases     Securities     price per    price per
                                                   Repurchased    share        share
                                                   securities                  
                                                   purchased                   
 -----               -----         -----           -----          -----        -----
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                   2016/04/14            200,000  HK$1.50      N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                    2016/04/14            176,000  HK$3.76      HK$3.74
 BILLION IND                       2016/04/14            206,000  HK$4.78      HK$4.62
 DINGYI GP INV                     2016/04/14            500,000  HK$0.68      N/A
 GOLDEN EAGLE                      2016/04/14            405,000  HK$8.96      HK$8.87
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                   2016/04/14             40,000  HK$4.58      HK$4.57
 SUNLIGHT REIT                     2016/04/14            298,000  HK$4.083     N/A
 
    For full statement please click:
    here

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

