HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price code Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/15 48,000 HKD$3.83 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/15 30,000 HK$4.75 HK$4.70 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/15 1,200,000 HK$0.67 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/15 409,000 HK$8.93 HK$8.87 MACAU LEGEND 2016/04/15 1,023,000 HK$1.13 HK$1.11 SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/15 188,000 HK$22.50 HK$22.00 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/04/15 179,000 HK$4.0939 N/A For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)