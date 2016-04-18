FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday seven companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
  
 Company Name       Stock        Date of       No. of         Highest price  Lowest price
                    code         Repurchased   Securities     per share      per share
                                               Repurchased                   
 ---                ---          ---           ---            ---            ---
 ASIA FINANCIAL                  2016/04/15           48,000  HKD$3.83       N/A
 BILLION IND                     2016/04/15           30,000  HK$4.75        HK$4.70
 DINGYI GP INV                   2016/04/15        1,200,000  HK$0.67        N/A
 GOLDEN EAGLE                    2016/04/15          409,000  HK$8.93        HK$8.87
 MACAU LEGEND                    2016/04/15        1,023,000  HK$1.13        HK$1.11
 SEA HOLDINGS                    2016/04/15          188,000  HK$22.50       HK$22.00
 SUNLIGHT REIT                   2016/04/15          179,000  HK$4.0939      N/A
   For full statement please click: 
   here

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
