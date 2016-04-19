HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/18 34,000 HK$3.92 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/18 80,000 HK$4.81 HK$4.70 BWI INT'L 2016/04/18 248,000 HK$0.204 HK$0.203 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/18 1,300,000 HK$0.68 HK$0.67 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/18 298,000 HK$8.92 HK$8.85 PW MEDTECH 2016/04/18 2,057,000 HK$1.92 HK$1.90 SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/18 100,000 HK$22.60 HK$22.20 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/04/18 100,000 HK$4.07 N/A For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)