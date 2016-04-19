FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday eight companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
  
 Company Name       Stock Code     Date of        No. of          Highest price  Lowest price
                                   Repurchased    Securities      per share      per share
                                                  Repurchased                    
 ---                ---            ---            ---             ---            ---
 ASIA FINANCIAL                    2016/04/18             34,000  HK$3.92        N/A
 BILLION IND                       2016/04/18             80,000  HK$4.81        HK$4.70
 BWI INT'L                         2016/04/18            248,000  HK$0.204       HK$0.203
 DINGYI GP INV                     2016/04/18          1,300,000  HK$0.68        HK$0.67
 GOLDEN EAGLE                      2016/04/18            298,000  HK$8.92        HK$8.85
 PW MEDTECH                        2016/04/18          2,057,000  HK$1.92        HK$1.90
 SEA HOLDINGS                      2016/04/18            100,000  HK$22.60       HK$22.20
 SUNLIGHT REIT                     2016/04/18            100,000  HK$4.07        N/A
 
    For full statement please click:
    here

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.