April 21, 2016 / 3:17 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday eight
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name      Stock Code     Date of       No. of         Highest price  Lowest price
                                  Repurchased   Securities     per share      per share
                                                Repurchased                   
 ---               ---            ---           ---            ---            ---
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                  2016/04/20          190,000  HK$1.48        N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                   2016/04/20           48,000  HK$4.08        N/A
 BILLION IND                      2016/04/20           50,000  HK$4.84        HK$4.77
 BWI INT'L                        2016/04/20        1,804,000  HK$0.211       HK$0.207
 CHINA METAL                      2016/04/20           74,000  HK$2.31        HK$2.28
 CONCORD NE                       2016/04/20        1,350,000  HK$0.42        HK$0.41
 DINGYI GP INV                    2016/04/20          150,000  HK$0.67        N/A
 LOGAN PPT                        2016/04/20        3,134,000  HK$2.93        HK$2.85
 
 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

