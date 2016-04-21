HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/20 190,000 HK$1.48 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/20 48,000 HK$4.08 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/20 50,000 HK$4.84 HK$4.77 BWI INT'L 2016/04/20 1,804,000 HK$0.211 HK$0.207 CHINA METAL 2016/04/20 74,000 HK$2.31 HK$2.28 CONCORD NE 2016/04/20 1,350,000 HK$0.42 HK$0.41 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/20 150,000 HK$0.67 N/A LOGAN PPT 2016/04/20 3,134,000 HK$2.93 HK$2.85 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)