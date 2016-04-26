HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday six companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/25 64,000 HK$4.12 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/25 128,000 HK$4.85 HK$4.76 CHINA WATER 2016/04/25 8,000 HK$3.55 N/A DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/25 7,015,000 HK$0.69 HK$0.65 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/04/25 6,000 HK$4.65 HK$4.64 WING ON CO 2016/04/25 32,000 HK$22.55 HK$22.40 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)