HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares
April 26, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday six companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks:     
 Company Name       Stock Code  Date of        No. of         Highest price  Lowest price
                                Repurchased    Securities     per share      per share
                                               Repurchased                   
 ---                ---         ---            ---            ---            ---
 ASIA FINANCIAL                 2016/04/25            64,000  HK$4.12        N/A
 BILLION IND                    2016/04/25           128,000  HK$4.85        HK$4.76
 CHINA WATER                    2016/04/25             8,000  HK$3.55        N/A
 DINGYI GP INV                  2016/04/25         7,015,000  HK$0.69        HK$0.65
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                2016/04/25             6,000  HK$4.65        HK$4.64
 WING ON CO                     2016/04/25            32,000  HK$22.55       HK$22.40
 
    For full statement please click:
    here
    

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
