HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday eight
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks:     
 Company Name         Stock Code     Date of         No. of        Highest price   Lowest price
                                     Repurchased     Securities    per share       per share
                                                     Repurchased                   
 ---                  ---            ---             ---           ---             
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                     2016/04/27           396,000  HK$1.48         N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                      2016/04/27           214,000  HK$4.16         N/A
 BAIOO                               2016/04/27           474,000  HK$0.43         HK$0.415
 BILLION IND                         2016/04/27           112,000  HK$4.85         HK$4.79
 CHINA WATER                         2016/04/27            10,000  HK$3.70         N/A
 CONSUN PHARMA                       2016/04/27           780,000  HK$3.89         HK$3.82
 GOLDEN EAGLE                        2016/04/27            75,000  HK$8.95         HK$8.93
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                     2016/04/27            30,000  HK$4.59         HK$4.58
    For full statement please click:
    here
    

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
