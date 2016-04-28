HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/27 396,000 HK$1.48 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/27 214,000 HK$4.16 N/A BAIOO 2016/04/27 474,000 HK$0.43 HK$0.415 BILLION IND 2016/04/27 112,000 HK$4.85 HK$4.79 CHINA WATER 2016/04/27 10,000 HK$3.70 N/A CONSUN PHARMA 2016/04/27 780,000 HK$3.89 HK$3.82 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/27 75,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.93 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/04/27 30,000 HK$4.59 HK$4.58 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)