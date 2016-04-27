FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares
April 27, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 12 companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
    
 Company Name      Stock Code     Date of       No. of         Highest       Lowest price
                                  Repurchased   Securities     price per     per share
                                                Repurchased    share         
 ---               ---            ---           ---            ---           ---
 ALLIED GROUP                     2016/04/26            4,000  HK$38.00      N/A
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                  2016/04/26          336,000  HK$1.48       N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                   2016/04/26           58,000  HK$4.13       HK$4.08
 BILLION IND                      2016/04/26          144,000  HK$4.84       HK$4.75
 CHINA WATER                      2016/04/26           20,000  HK$3.64       N/A
 CONSUN PHARMA                    2016/04/26        1,139,000  HK$3.90       HK$3.78
 DINGYI GP INV                    2016/04/26        3,375,000  HK$0.69       HK$0.68
 GOLDEN EAGLE                     2016/04/26          171,000  HK$8.95       HK$8.90
 PW MEDTECH                       2016/04/26           24,000  HK$1.92       N/A
 SEA HOLDINGS                     2016/04/26          352,000  HK$25.15      HK$23.95
 SPRINGLAND                       2016/04/26          993,000  HK$1.44       HK$1.40
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                  2016/04/26           50,000  HK$4.59       HK$4.56
 
    For full statement please click: 
    here
    

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

