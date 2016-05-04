FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares
May 4, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 11 companies had
repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name     Stock Code      Date of                  No. of  Highest price  Lowest price
                                  Repurchased          Securities  per share      per share
                                                      Repurchased                 
 ---              ---             ---             ---              ---            ---
 ASIA FINANCIAL                   2016/05/03              164,000  HK$4.05        HK$4.00
 BAIOO                            2016/05/03              438,000  HK$0.455       N/A
 BILLION IND                      2016/05/03              800,000  HK$4.90        HK$4.78
 CHINA AOYUAN                     2016/05/03            1,900,000  HK$1.56        HK$1.54
 CHINA WATER                      2016/05/03              200,000  HK$3.87        HK$3.85
 CONSUN PHARMA                    2016/05/03              250,000  HK$3.84        HK$3.80
 GOLDEN EAGLE                     2016/05/03              151,000  HK$8.95        HK$8.94
 HARMONICARE                      2016/05/03              700,000  HK$5.80        HK$5.59
 SMI HOLDINGS                     2016/04/29            5,000,000  HK$0.74        N/A
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                  2016/05/03               20,000  HK$4.58        HK$4.57
 WING ON CO                       2016/05/03               18,000  HK$22.90       HK$22.65
    
    For full statement please click:
    here
    

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
