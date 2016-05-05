HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday 10 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/04 356,000 HK$1.45 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/04 48,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.94 BILLION IND 2016/05/04 64,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.79 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/04 3,660,000 HK$1.60 HK$1.58 CHINA WATER 2016/05/04 80,000 HK$3.98 HK$3.93 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/04 827,000 HK$3.88 HK$3.81 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/04 1,000 HK$8.80 N/A HARMONICARE 2016/05/04 400,000 HK$5.90 HK$5.85 HYSAN DEV 2016/05/04 100,000 HK$33.60 HK$33.50 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/04 30,000 HK$4.54 N/A For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)