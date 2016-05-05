FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares
May 5, 2016 / 3:13 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday 10 companies had
repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name         Stock Code     Date of         No. of          Highest price  Lowest price
                                     Repurchased     Securities      per share      per share
                                                     Repurchased                    
 ---                  ---            ---             ---             ---            ---
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                     2016/05/04             356,000  HK$1.45        N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                      2016/05/04              48,000  HK$4.00        HK$3.94
 BILLION IND                         2016/05/04              64,000  HK$4.90        HK$4.79
 CHINA AOYUAN                        2016/05/04           3,660,000  HK$1.60        HK$1.58
 CHINA WATER                         2016/05/04              80,000  HK$3.98        HK$3.93
 CONSUN PHARMA                       2016/05/04             827,000  HK$3.88        HK$3.81
 GOLDEN EAGLE                        2016/05/04               1,000  HK$8.80        N/A
 HARMONICARE                         2016/05/04             400,000  HK$5.90        HK$5.85
 HYSAN DEV                           2016/05/04             100,000  HK$33.60       HK$33.50
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                     2016/05/04              30,000  HK$4.54        N/A
 
 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

