May 6, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had
repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name      Stock Code     Date of         No. of           Highest price    Lowest price
                                  Repurchased     Securities       per share        per share
                                                  Repurchased                       
 ---               ---            ---             ---              ---              ---
 ALLIED PPT (HK)                  2016/05/05              382,000  HK$1.45          N/A
 ASIA FINANCIAL                   2016/05/05              174,000  HK$4.00          HK$3.95
 BILLION IND                      2016/05/05               26,000  HK$4.90          HK$4.86
 CHINA AOYUAN                     2016/05/05            1,400,000  HK$1.64          HK$1.59
 CHINA WATER                      2016/05/05              214,000  HK$3.99          HK$3.93
 CITYCHAMP                        2016/04/20           65,442,000  HK$1.15          N/A
 CONSUN PHARMA                    2016/05/05              174,000  HK$3.87          HK$3.85
 GOLDEN EAGLE                     2016/05/05               37,000  HK$8.73          HK$8.70
 HARMONICARE                      2016/05/05              600,000  HK$6.00          HK$5.86
 HYSAN DEV                        2016/05/05              350,000  HK$33.20         HK$32.90
 SUN HUNG KAI CO                  2016/05/05              149,000  HK$4.51          HK$4.50
 TIANNENG POWER                   2016/05/05            2,584,000  HK$6.20          HK$6.08
 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

