HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/09/27    1,134,000  HK$2.84    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DESON DEV INT'L  2013/09/27      100,000  HK$0.64    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/09/27      500,000  HK$8.65    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 NATIONAL ELEC H  2013/09/27      100,000  HK$0.98    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 PLAYMATES        2013/09/27       30,000  HK$8.55    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 SBI HLDGS-DRS    2013/09/27          240  JPY1,338.0 N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 SOCAM DEV        2013/09/27    1,390,000  HK$8.98    N/A
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  2013/09/27      160,000  HK$4.22    N/A
 
 ==============================================================
For full statement please click:
here
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
