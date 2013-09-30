HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/09/27 1,134,000 HK$2.84 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- DESON DEV INT'L 2013/09/27 100,000 HK$0.64 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/09/27 500,000 HK$8.65 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/09/27 100,000 HK$0.98 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- PLAYMATES 2013/09/27 30,000 HK$8.55 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013/09/27 240 JPY1,338.0 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SOCAM DEV 2013/09/27 1,390,000 HK$8.98 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- SUN HUNG KAI CO 2013/09/27 160,000 HK$4.22 N/A ============================================================== For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jane Baird)