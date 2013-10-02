HK Exchange says five firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday five companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/09/30 1,452,000 HK$2.95 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- DESON DEV INT'L 2013/09/30 300,000 HK$0.63 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/09/30 958,000 HK$8.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/09/30 63,000 HK$16.14 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SUN HUNG KAI CO 2013/09/30 30,000 HK$4.1 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)