FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says five firms buy back shares
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says five firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Wednesday five companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/09/30    1,452,000  HK$2.95    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 DESON DEV INT'L  2013/09/30      300,000  HK$0.63    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/09/30      958,000  HK$8.55    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 LIFESTYLE INT'L  2013/09/30       63,000  HK$16.14   N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  2013/09/30       30,000  HK$4.1     N/A      
 
 =============================================================
For full statement please click:
here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.