October 3, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says two firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Thursday two companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/10/02       50,000  HK$2.98    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/10/02      500,000  HK$8.53    N/A      
 
 =============================================================
For full statement please click:
here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

