HK Exchange says four firms buy back shares
October 4, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

HK Exchange says four firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Friday four companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/10/03    1,130,000  HK$3.01    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/10/03      500,000  HK$8.52    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 NATIONAL ELEC H  2013/10/03       52,000  HK$0.98    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 PLAYMATES        2013/10/03      270,000  HK$8.76    N/A      
 
 =============================================================
For full statement please click:
here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

