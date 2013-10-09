HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday six companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/08 800,000 HK$3.09 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- COL CAPITAL 2013/10/08 84,000 HK$2.03 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/08 660,000 HK$8.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/10/08 1,041,000 HK$15.9 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/10/08 100,000 HK$0.97 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013/10/08 340 JPY1,242.0 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)