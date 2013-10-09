FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2013 / 2:19 AM / in 4 years

HK Exchange says six firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Wednesday six companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market.
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/10/08      800,000  HK$3.09    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 COL CAPITAL      2013/10/08       84,000  HK$2.03    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/10/08      660,000  HK$8.55    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 LIFESTYLE INT'L  2013/10/08    1,041,000  HK$15.9    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 NATIONAL ELEC H  2013/10/08      100,000  HK$0.97    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 SBI HLDGS-DRS    2013/10/08          340  JPY1,242.0 N/A      
 
 =============================================================
For full statement please click:
here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.