FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Thursday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 CHINA WATER      2013/10/09      800,000  HK$3.12    HK$3.06  
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 COL CAPITAL      2013/10/09       44,000  HK$2.03    HK$2.01  
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST PACIFIC    2013/10/09    1,344,000  HK$8.51    HK$8.47  
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 LIFESTYLE INT'L  2013/10/09      186,000  HK$15.9    HK$15.78 
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 NATIONAL ELEC H  2013/10/09      100,000  HK$0.97    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 SBI HLDGS-DRS    2013/10/09          340  JPY1,227.0 N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 SOCAM DEV        2013/10/09    1,512,000  HK$8.98    N/A      
 
 =============================================================
For full statement please click:
here

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.