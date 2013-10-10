HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/09 800,000 HK$3.12 HK$3.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- COL CAPITAL 2013/10/09 44,000 HK$2.03 HK$2.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/09 1,344,000 HK$8.51 HK$8.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/10/09 186,000 HK$15.9 HK$15.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/10/09 100,000 HK$0.97 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013/10/09 340 JPY1,227.0 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SOCAM DEV 2013/10/09 1,512,000 HK$8.98 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)