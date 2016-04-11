FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares
April 11, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

REFILE-HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday 11 companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name     Date of     No. of       Highest   Lowest
                  Repurchase  Securities   Price     Price
                              Repurchased  per       per
                                           share     share
 ALLIED PPT (HK)  8/04/2016       500,000  HK$1.5    N/A  
                                                     
 ASIA FINANCIAL   8/04/2016       448,000  HK$3.56   HK$3.45 
                                                     
 BILLION IND      8/04/2016        52,000  HK$4.53   HK$4.42 
                                                     
 BURWILL          8/04/2016     1,808,000  HK$0.28   HK$0.275
                                                     
 CONSUN PHARMA    8/04/2016        80,000  HK$3.97   HK$3.94
                                                     
 GOLDEN EAGLE     8/04/2016         6,000  HK$8.95   HK$8.94 
                                                     
 HYSAN DEV        8/04/2016       112,000  HK$31.7   HK$31.55
                                                     
 MACAU LEGEND     8/04/2016       114,000  HK$1.06   HK$1.05 
                                                     
 PW MEDTECH       8/04/2016       500,000  HK$1.8    N/A
                                                     
 SUNLIGHT REIT    8/04/2016        79,000  HK$4.05   N/A 
                                                     
 TRAD CHI MED     8/04/2016     3,800,000  HK$3.68   HK$3.61 
                                                     
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1UUeeAE
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

