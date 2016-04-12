FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes formatting)
    HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 10 companies
had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 

 Company Name          Stock Code    Date of         No. of         Highest      Lowest
                                     Repurchase      Securities     Price per    Price per
                                                     Repurchased    share        share
 -------------------   ------------  --------------  -------------  -----------  ----------
 ASIA FINANCIAL                      2016/04/11             90,000  HK$3.58      N/A
 BILLION IND                         2016/04/11            148,000  HK$4.58      HK$4.39
 BURWILL                             2016/04/11            800,000  HK$0.27      HK$0.265
 GOLDEN EAGLE                        2016/04/11             10,000  HK$8.95      HK$8.93
 HSIN CHONG CONS                     2016/04/11          1,740,000  HK$0.51      N/A
 MACAU LEGEND                        2016/04/11            301,000  HK$1.07      HK$1.06
 SEA HOLDINGS                        2016/04/11             24,000  HK$21.60     HK$21.55
 SINO OIL & GAS                      2016/04/11          3,480,000  HK$0.188     HK$0.183
 SUNLIGHT REIT                       2016/04/11            155,000  HK$4.0418    N/A
 TRAD CHI MED                        2016/04/11          3,024,000  HK$3.80      HK$3.67
  
    For full statement please click:
    here

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

