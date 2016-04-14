FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares
April 14, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says seven firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on
Thursday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 

 Company name    Date of      No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (stock code)    Repurchases  Securities   Price per  Price per
                              Repurchased  share      share
 ASIA FINANCIAL  13/04/2016       262,000  HK$3.75    HK$3.72  
                                                      
 BILLION IND     13/04/2016       746,000  HK$4.69    HK$4.59  
                                                      
 GOLDEN EAGLE    13/04/2016       168,000  HK$8.95    HK$8.92
                                                      
 MACAU LEGEND    13/04/2016     1,100,000  HK$1.1     N/A
                                                      
 SEA HOLDINGS    13/04/2016        12,000  HK$22.25   N/A  
                                                      
 SUNLIGHT REIT   13/04/2016       344,000  HK$4.0874  N/A    
                                                      
 TRAD CHI MED    13/04/2016     3,000,000  HK$3.77    HK$3.71  
                                                      
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1MvfTdx
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

