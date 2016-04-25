FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares
April 25, 2016 / 3:38 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company Name    Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)    Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price
                             Repurchased  share      per
                                                     share
 ASIA FINANCIAL  22/04/2016      338,000  HK$4.12    HK$4.06
                                                     
 BILLION IND     22/04/2016      246,000  HK$4.82    HK$4.62
                                                     
 BWI INT'L       22/04/2016    2,488,000  HK$0.216   HK$0.211
                                                     
 CHINA METAL     22/04/2016    1,460,000  HK$2.39    HK$2.35
                                                     
 CHINA WATER     22/04/2016       10,000  HK$3.49    N/A
                                                     
 CITYCHAMP       22/04/2016   65,442,000  HK$1.15    N/A
                                                     
 DINGYI GP INV   22/04/2016    1,670,000  HK$0.66    HK$0.65
                                                     
 GOLDEN EAGLE    22/04/2016      321,000  HK$8.95    HK$8.92 
                                                     
 
    For full statement please click bit.ly/1SGLXxy
    
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
