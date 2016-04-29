HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED PPT (HK) 28/04/2016 500,000 HK$1.48 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 28/04/2016 204,000 HK$4.16 HK$4.14 BAIOO 28/04/2016 1,144,000 HK$0.445 HK$0.42 BILLION IND 28/04/2016 20,000 HK$4.81 HK$4.78 CHINA WATER 28/04/2016 274,000 HK$3.8 HK$3.76 CONSUN PHARMA 28/04/2016 440,00 HK$3.89 HK$3.81 DINGYI GP INV 28/04/2016 2,400,000 HK$0.68 HK$0.67 GOLDEN EAGLE 28/04/2016 42,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.91 PCPD 28/04/2016 199,000 HK$2.92 HK$2.87 PW MEDTECH 28/04/2016 4,200,000 HK$2.06 HK$1.98 SEA HOLDINGS 28/04/2016 528,000 HK$26.1 HK$25.5 SUN HUNG KAI CO 28/04/2016 93,000 HK$4.6 HK$4.58 For full statement please click bit.ly/1NEFjWc (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)