#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday
12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
    
 Company name      Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (stock code)      Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price per
                               Repurchased  share      share
 ALLIED PPT (HK)   28/04/2016      500,000  HK$1.48    N/A
                                                       
 ASIA FINANCIAL    28/04/2016      204,000  HK$4.16    HK$4.14
                                                       
 BAIOO             28/04/2016    1,144,000  HK$0.445   HK$0.42
 BILLION IND       28/04/2016       20,000  HK$4.81    HK$4.78
                                                       
 CHINA WATER       28/04/2016      274,000  HK$3.8     HK$3.76 
                                                       
 CONSUN PHARMA     28/04/2016       440,00  HK$3.89    HK$3.81
                                                       
 DINGYI GP INV     28/04/2016    2,400,000  HK$0.68    HK$0.67  
                                                       
 GOLDEN EAGLE      28/04/2016       42,000  HK$8.95    HK$8.91
                                                       
 PCPD              28/04/2016      199,000  HK$2.92    HK$2.87 
 PW MEDTECH        28/04/2016    4,200,000  HK$2.06    HK$1.98 
                                                       
 SEA HOLDINGS      28/04/2016      528,000  HK$26.1    HK$25.5  
                                                       
 SUN HUNG KAI CO   28/04/2016       93,000  HK$4.6     HK$4.58  
                                                       
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1NEFjWc
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
