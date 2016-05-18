FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday
12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
 Company name     Date of      No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)     Repurchase   Securities   Price per  Price per
                               Repurchased  share      share
 ASIA FINANCIAL   17/05/2016       654,000  HK$4.25    HK$4.21 
                                                       
 BILLION IND      17/05/2016        56,000  HK$4.93    HK$4.83  
                                                       
 CHINA AOYUAN     17/05/2016     6,500,000  HK$1.69    HK$1.65 
                                                       
  CHINA WATER     17/05/2016       462,000  HK$3.96    HK$3.89  
                                                       
 COUNTRY GARDEN   17/05/2016     4,569,000  HK$3.01    HK$3 
                                                       
 HARMONICARE      17/05/2016       350,000  HK$5.65    HK$5.63 
                                                       
 HYSAN DEV        17/05/2016       200,000  HK$32.2    HK$32.15 
                                                       
 IGG              17/05/2016       440,000  HK$3.39    HK$3.35
 SPRINGLAND       17/05/2016     1,122,000  HK$1.3     N/A   
                                                       
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  17/05/2016     1,236,000  HK$4.54    HK$4.52  
                                                       
 TRAD CHI MED     17/05/2016     1,120,000  HK$3.64    HK$3.61  
                                                       
 WING ON CO       17/05/2016        58,000  HK$22.9    HK$22.6  
                                                       
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1R7ICjv
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.