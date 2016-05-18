HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 17/05/2016 654,000 HK$4.25 HK$4.21 BILLION IND 17/05/2016 56,000 HK$4.93 HK$4.83 CHINA AOYUAN 17/05/2016 6,500,000 HK$1.69 HK$1.65 CHINA WATER 17/05/2016 462,000 HK$3.96 HK$3.89 COUNTRY GARDEN 17/05/2016 4,569,000 HK$3.01 HK$3 HARMONICARE 17/05/2016 350,000 HK$5.65 HK$5.63 HYSAN DEV 17/05/2016 200,000 HK$32.2 HK$32.15 IGG 17/05/2016 440,000 HK$3.39 HK$3.35 SPRINGLAND 17/05/2016 1,122,000 HK$1.3 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 17/05/2016 1,236,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.52 TRAD CHI MED 17/05/2016 1,120,000 HK$3.64 HK$3.61 WING ON CO 17/05/2016 58,000 HK$22.9 HK$22.6 For full statement please click bit.ly/1R7ICjv (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)