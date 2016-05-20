FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares
May 20, 2016 / 3:47 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
 Company name     Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price per
                              Repurchased  share      share
 BILLION IND      19/05/2016       24,000  HK$4.9     HK$4.85
                                                      
 BOSIDENG         19/05/2016    1,126,000  HK$0.6     N/A
                                                      
 CHINA AOYUAN     19/05/2016    2,510,000  HK$1.7     HK$1.68  
                                                      
 CHINA TRAVEL HK  19/05/2016    1,960,000  HK$2.19    HK$2.18 
                                                      
 CHINA WATER      19/05/2016      354,000  HK$3.94    HK$3.9 
                                                      
 CONSUN PHARMA    19/05/2016      556,000  HK$4.06    HK$3.99 
                                                      
 HARMONICARE      19/05/2016      700,000  HK$5.69    HK$5.61  
                                                      
 HYSAN DEV        19/05/2016      200,000  HK$31.9    HK$31.8 
                                                      
 IGG              19/05/2016      564,000  HK$3.4     HK$3.38  
 SPRINGLAND       19/05/2016    1,500,000  HK$1.28    HK$1.23  
                                                      
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  19/05/2016      837,000  HK$4.53    HK$4.52 
                                                      
 TIANNENG POWER   19/05/2016    1,354,000  HK$6.06    HK$5.92  
                                                      
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1rXWTuR
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
