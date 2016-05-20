HK Exchange says 12 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share BILLION IND 19/05/2016 24,000 HK$4.9 HK$4.85 BOSIDENG 19/05/2016 1,126,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 19/05/2016 2,510,000 HK$1.7 HK$1.68 CHINA TRAVEL HK 19/05/2016 1,960,000 HK$2.19 HK$2.18 CHINA WATER 19/05/2016 354,000 HK$3.94 HK$3.9 CONSUN PHARMA 19/05/2016 556,000 HK$4.06 HK$3.99 HARMONICARE 19/05/2016 700,000 HK$5.69 HK$5.61 HYSAN DEV 19/05/2016 200,000 HK$31.9 HK$31.8 IGG 19/05/2016 564,000 HK$3.4 HK$3.38 SPRINGLAND 19/05/2016 1,500,000 HK$1.28 HK$1.23 SUN HUNG KAI CO 19/05/2016 837,000 HK$4.53 HK$4.52 TIANNENG POWER 19/05/2016 1,354,000 HK$6.06 HK$5.92 For full statement please click bit.ly/1rXWTuR (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)