a year ago
HK Exchange says 15 firms buy back shares
May 23, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 15 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday 15
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 

 Company name     Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price per
                              Repurchased  share      share
 BILLION IND      2016/05/20       22,000    HK$4.88    HK$4.82 
                                                      
 CHINA AOYUAN     2016/05/20      260,000    HK$1.69        N/A 
                                                      
 CHINA EB INT'L   2016/05/20    1,000,000    HK$7.99    HK$7.78 
                                                      
 CHINA INV DEV    2016/05/20    8,420,000   HK$0.114    HK$0.113
                                                      
 CHINA WATER      2016/05/20      370,000   HK$3.93     HK$3.89 
                                                      
 COGOBUY          2016/05/20      848,000   HK$10.96    HK$10.7 
                                                      
 CONSUN PHARMA    2016/05/20      340,000    HK$4.05        HK$4
                                                      
 HARMONICARE      2016/05/20      400,000    HK$5.66     HK$5.64
                                                      
 HYSAN DEV        2016/05/20      100,000    HK$32.1    HK$31.85
                                                      
 IGG              2016/05/20    1,410,000    HK$3.44    HK$3.39 
 MACAU LEGEND     2016/05/20      161,000   HK$0.95      HK$0.94
                                                      
 SPRINGLAND       2016/05/20    2,263,000    HK$1.23      HK$1.2
                                                      
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  2016/05/20      275,000   HK$4.54     HK$4.53 
                                                      
 SUNLIGHT REIT    2016/05/20       96,000    HK$4.12       N/A  
                                                      
 TRAD CHI MED     2016/05/20    3,572,000   HK$3.61      HK$3.52
                                                      
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1sxebPw
 
    

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
