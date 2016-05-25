FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says 15 firms buy back shares
May 25, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 15 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday
15 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
 Company name      Date of      No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)      Repurchase   Securities   Price per  Price per
                                Repurchased  share      share
 ALLIED PPT (HK)   24/05/2016         40,00  HK$1.46    N/A   
                                                        
 ASIA FINANCIAL    24/05/2016     2,122,000  HK$4.25    HK$4.2   
                                                        
 BILLION IND       24/05/2016        22,000  HK$4.91    HK$4.86  
                                                        
 CHINA WATER       24/05/2016       382,000  HK$3.97    HK$3.9 
                                                        
 COUNTRY GARDEN    24/05/2016     3,615,000  HK$3       HK$2.99 
                                                        
 GOLDEN EAGLE      24/05/2016         9,000  HK$8.24    HK$8.21  
                                                        
 HARMONICARE       24/05/2016       300,000  HK$5.67    HK$5.66  
                                                        
 HYSAN DEV         24/05/2016        86,000  HK$31.9    HK$31.65 
                                                        
 IGG               24/05/2016     1,214,000  HK$3.47    HK$3.46 
 MACAU LEGEND      24/05/2016       668,000  HK$0.95    N/A   
                                                        
 NATIONAL ELEC H   24/05/2016       300,000  HK$0.89    N/A   
                                                        
 SPRINGLAND        24/05/2016       626,000  HK$1.2     N/A   
                                                        
 SUN HUNG KAI CO   24/05/2016        47,000  HK$4.55    N/A   
                                                        
 TRAD CHI MED      24/05/2016     2,916,000  HK$3.56    HK$3.5   
                                                        
 WING ON CO        24/05/2016        45,000  HK$22.85   HK$22.65 
                                                        
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1XTR4L5
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

