HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday 11 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED GROUP 25/05/2016 2,000 HK$38.2 N/A ALLIED PPT (HK) 25/05/2016 100,000 HK$1.46 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 25/05/2016 202,000 HK$4.32 HK$4.3 BILLION IND 25/05/2016 16,000 HK$4.86 N/A CHINA WATER 25/05/2016 500,000 HK$3.96 HK$3.88 CONSUN PHARMA 25/05/2016 536,000 HK$4.01 HK$3.9 COUNTRY GARDEN 25/05/2016 18,775,000 HK$3.02 HK$3.01 GOLDEN EAGLE 25/05/2016 14,000 HK$8.24 HK$8.2 IGG 25/05/2016 605,000 HK$3.55 HK$3.53 SPRINGLAND 25/05/2016 700,000 HK$1.13 HK$1.12 SUN HUNG KAI CO 25/05/2016 76,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.56 For full statement please click bit.ly/1XUNxfC (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)