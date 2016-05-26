FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 11 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday
11 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 

 Company name     Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price per
                              Repurchased  share      share
 ALLIED GROUP     25/05/2016        2,000  HK$38.2    N/A  
                                                      
 ALLIED PPT (HK)  25/05/2016      100,000  HK$1.46    N/A  
                                                      
 ASIA FINANCIAL   25/05/2016      202,000  HK$4.32    HK$4.3  
                                                      
 BILLION IND      25/05/2016       16,000  HK$4.86    N/A    
                                                      
 CHINA WATER      25/05/2016      500,000  HK$3.96    HK$3.88  
                                                      
 CONSUN PHARMA    25/05/2016      536,000  HK$4.01    HK$3.9   
                                                      
 COUNTRY GARDEN   25/05/2016   18,775,000  HK$3.02    HK$3.01  
                                                      
 GOLDEN EAGLE     25/05/2016       14,000  HK$8.24    HK$8.2   
                                                      
 IGG              25/05/2016      605,000  HK$3.55    HK$3.53  
 SPRINGLAND       25/05/2016      700,000  HK$1.13    HK$1.12  
                                                      
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  25/05/2016       76,000  HK$4.58    HK$4.56  
                                                      
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1XUNxfC
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.