a year ago
HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares
May 27, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

HK Exchange says 10 firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 10
companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 

 Company name     Date of     No. of       Highest    Lowest
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Securities   Price per  Price per
                              Repurchased  share      share
 ALLIED PPT (HK)  2016/05/26      192,000  HK$1.46    N/A    
                                                      
 ASIA FINANCIAL   2016/05/26       54,000  HK$4.33    HK$4.32  
                                                      
 BILLION IND      2016/05/26       20,000  HK$4.89    HK$4.86 
                                                      
 CHINA WATER      2016/05/26      770,000  HK$3.95    HK$3.9   
                                                      
 CONSUN PHARMA    2016/05/26      710,000  HK$3.9     HK$3.87 
                                                      
 COUNTRY GARDEN   2016/05/26      222,000  HK$3.02    N/A  
                                                      
 GOLDEN EAGLE     2016/05/26       15,000  HK$8.23    HK$8.18  
                                                      
 IGG              2016/05/26      100,000  HK$3.53    N/A 
 PLAYMATES        2016/05/26       18,000  HK$10.5    HK$10.34
                                                      
 SUN HUNG KAI CO  2016/05/26      400,000  HK$4.54    N/A 
                                                      
 For full statement please click bit.ly/1sBt1UV
 

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
