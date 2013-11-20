FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says three firms buy back shares
November 20, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says three firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Wednesday three companies had repurchased their ordinary
shares in the market. 
    The following is a table regarding share buybacks: 
                              No. of       Highest    Lowest   
 Company name     Date of     Securities   Price      Price    
 (Stock code)     Repurchase  Repurchased  per share  per share
 -----------      ----------  -----------  ---------  ---------
 COL CAPITAL      2013-11-19       60,000  HK$2.15    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 FANTASIA         2013-11-19   47,146,500  HK$1.55    N/A      
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 SBI HLDGS-DRS    2013-11-19          140  JPY1,238.0 N/A      
 
 =============================================================

For full statement please click:
here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
