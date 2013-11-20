HK Exchange says three firms buy back shares

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday three companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013-11-19 60,000 HK$2.15 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FANTASIA 2013-11-19 47,146,500 HK$1.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-19 140 JPY1,238.0 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)