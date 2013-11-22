FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares
November 22, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

HK Exchange says eight firms buy back shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013-11-21 60,000 HK$2.15 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FANTASIA 2013-11-21 60,000,000 HK$1.53 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- GOLDEN EAGLE 2013-11-21 1,000,000 HK$11.28 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- HOPSON DEV HOLD 2013-11-21 72,000 HK$9.27 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PLAYMATES 2013-11-21 34,000 HK$10.6 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PRINCE FROG 2013-11-21 500,000 HK$3.69 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-21 150 JPY1,368.0 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNLIGHT REIT 2013-11-21 300,000 HK$3.03 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)

