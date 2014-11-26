FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong protest leaders arrested-student Facebook accounts
November 26, 2014

Hong Kong protest leaders arrested-student Facebook accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were arrested on Wednesday as police cleared pro-democracy demonstrators from a site in the city’s Mong Kok district, the Facebook accounts of two student groups said.

Wong and Shum were among a small group of students at the heart of the pro-democracy protests that have blocked major thoroughfares in the Asian financial hub since the end of August. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Venus Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)

