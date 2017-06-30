HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 30 "Northbound" trading
through a long-awaited "Bond Connect" programme to connect
China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors will
start on Monday, according to a calendar posted Friday evening
on the programme's website.
The announcement, timed to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule on July 1,
marks the latest step in the opening up of China's capital
markets. It follows the introduction of similar programmes
allowing two-way trading between stock markets in Hong Kong and
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
"Northbound" trading refers to foreign investors buying and
selling Chinese bonds.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith
in Shanghai; Editing by Nick Macfie)