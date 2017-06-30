(Adds background)
By Michelle Price and Andrew Galbraith
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 30 "Northbound" trading
through a long-awaited "Bond Connect" programme to connect
China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors will
start on Monday, according to a calendar posted Friday evening
on the programme's website.
The announcement, timed to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule on July 1,
marks the latest step in the opening up of China's capital
markets. It follows the introduction of similar programmes
allowing two-way trading between stock markets in Hong Kong and
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
As previously announced by regulators, trading through the
programme will initially commence "Northbound", meaning foreign
investors will be able to buy and sell Chinese bonds. The
authorities have not yet indicated when Chinese investors will
be able to trade Hong Kong and overseas bonds, known as
"Southbound" trading.
Access to China's bond market through the programme will
remain restricted to overseas institutional investors such as
banks, insurance companies, securities companies and fund
managers. Trades through the "Bond Connect" will not be subject
to quotas.
China granted eligible foreign institutional investors
access to its interbank bond market in 2016, but the "Bond
Connect" should add another, more convenient channel for
foreigners looking to access the world's third largest bond
market via Hong Kong, the regulators have said.
However, market participants expect muted uptake of Chinese
onshore bonds initially, due to ongoing fears over the
depreciation of the yuan amid capital outflows and other
technical investment hurdles.
The People's Bank of China has taken steps to support the
yuan, moving in May to set it daily at the mid-point and raising
the cost of short-selling the currency.
While pressure on the yuan has eased recently, authorities
have continued to see the "Bond Connect" programme as an
opportunity to attract global capital inflows.
Eligible offshore investors will be able to conduct trades
through the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) through
Tradeweb, a fixed-income trading platform.
Tradeweb is majority-owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent
company of Reuters News.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith
in Shanghai; Editing by Nick Macfie)