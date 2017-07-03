HONG KONG, July 3 China and Hong Kong launched a
long-awaited "Bond Connect" programme on Monday that links
China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors, the
latest step in Beijing's efforts to liberalise and strengthen
the country's capital markets.
HSBC Holdings said it had completed its first trade
on the scheme as it went live on Monday.
The launch of the scheme was timed to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule and trading
will initially commence "Northbound", meaning foreign investors
will be able to buy and sell Chinese bonds.
"The speed in which policymakers have worked towards opening
China's domestic bond market in recent months indicates to us
that further developments are likely," Goldman Sachs said in a
report on Monday.
"We continue to hold the view that there could be more than
US$1 trillion of additional global fixed income investments to
be allocated to China domestic bonds over the coming decade."
Foreign investors hold less than 2 percent of China's bond
market, the world's' third-largest.
The authorities have not yet indicated when Chinese
investors will be able to trade Hong Kong and overseas bonds,
known as "Southbound" trading.
Access to China's bond market through the programme will be
restricted to overseas institutional investors such as banks,
insurers, brokerages and investment funds. Trades will not be
subject to quotas.
