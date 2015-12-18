FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong regulator approves 4 China funds under mutual recognition scheme
December 18, 2015 / 9:01 AM / in 2 years

Hong Kong regulator approves 4 China funds under mutual recognition scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the first batch of funds under a Hong Kong-China mutual fund recognition scheme, in a landmark development that further opens up China’s capital markets.

The Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement it had approved four mainland Chinese funds that can be offered to the public in the financial centre under the scheme.

Earlier on Friday, China’s securities regulator said it had approved the first three Hong Kong funds to be offered to mainland Chinese investors under the scheme.

“The MRF (Mutual Recognition of Funds) initiative is a major breakthrough in the opening up of the mainland’s funds market to offshore funds,” the SFC said. “It will open up a new frontier for the mainland and Hong Kong asset management industries and make available a wider selection of fund products to investors in both markets.” (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

