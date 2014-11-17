HKEx's Li says derivatives, IPOs to be part of Shanghai stock scheme in months

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said it would take months, not years, before initial public offerings (IPOs) and derivatives are made a part of a landmark scheme linking Hong Kong and the Shanghai stock exchanges that kicked off on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Li also said it was a matter of time before the Shenzhen stock exchange, a smaller bourse in China, will also be linked up with Hong Kong.