HKEx's Li says derivatives, IPOs to be part of Shanghai stock scheme in months
#Market News
November 17, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx's Li says derivatives, IPOs to be part of Shanghai stock scheme in months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said it would take months, not years, before initial public offerings (IPOs) and derivatives are made a part of a landmark scheme linking Hong Kong and the Shanghai stock exchanges that kicked off on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Li also said it was a matter of time before the Shenzhen stock exchange, a smaller bourse in China, will also be linked up with Hong Kong.

Reporting by Tara Joseph and Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas and Elzo Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

