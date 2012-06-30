FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to relax conditions for SMEs to list in Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 30, 2012 / 2:41 AM / in 5 years

China to relax conditions for SMEs to list in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG June 30 (Reuters) - China will relax conditions for mainland firms, especially small and medium sized enterprises, to list in Hong Kong, the country’s securities regulator said in Hong Kong on Saturday.

It also said China would increase quotas on the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to buy into Chinese mutual funds using offshore yuan.

The news came on the eve of Hong Kong’s 15th anniversary of its return to China and after a raft of announcements on co-operation between the mainland and Hong Kong, aimed in part to strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an offshore yuan centre.

President Hu Jintao is in Hong Kong this weekend to oversee the swearing in of a new chief executive on Sunday. (Reporting By Kevin Yao and James Pomfret; editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.