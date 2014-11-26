FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police begin clearing major protest site
#Industrials
November 26, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong police begin clearing major protest site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Scuffles broke out on Wednesday as Hong Kong police, many with helmets and batons, began clearing protesters from a major pro-democracy demonstration site in the city, Reuters witnesses said.

Police began cutting away cords binding metal barricades to clear part of Nathan Road, at the heart of the protest site in the gritty Mong Kok district, and started dismantling marquees and tents used by the protesters along the road.

Hundreds of protesters remained, but were pushed back by a large numbers of police officers. Several protesters who resisted were hauled away, witnesses said. (Reporting by Venus Wu and Farah Master; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Alex Richardson)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

