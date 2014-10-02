FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong police urge protests to stop, warn against occupying govt buildings
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 2, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong police urge protests to stop, warn against occupying govt buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government on Thursday urged protesters to end a blockade of the city centre immediately, saying their actions were affecting public order and the provision of public services.

“About 3,000 government offials will try their best tomorrow to return to work as (much) as possible. To maintain public service, the government headquarters must operate as usual,” the government said in a statement.

“We urge the Occupy Central leaders and organisers to stop the movement immediately.”

In a separate briefing, Steve Hui, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong police force, urged protesters not to block or charge at government buildings, saying police would take action in accordance with the law if they did.

Protesters have been occupying parts of Hong Kong since last weekend, demanding that Hong Kong’s leader, Leung Chun-ying, step down, and to voice their support for full democracy in the Chinese territory to allow them to freely choose their own leader.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.