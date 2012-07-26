FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China raises Hong Kong c.bank's QFII quota by $700 mln
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

China raises Hong Kong c.bank's QFII quota by $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has increased the quota under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme for Hong Kong’s central bank by $700 million, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The China Administration of Foreign Exchange recently raised the quota from $300 million to $1 billion, a spokesman for Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said.

He did not say when the approval was granted.

The quota raises the amount that the HKMA can use to buy Chinese stocks and bonds under the QFII scheme. (Reporting By Christina Lo and Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
