China's shares open up over 1 pct as HK-Shanghai stock link debuts
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

China's shares open up over 1 pct as HK-Shanghai stock link debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose at open on Monday as a landmark trading scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges kicked off.

The CSI300 index of top Chinese shares rose 1.3 percent to 2,613.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 2,506.7 points.

Much of the cash flow from the so-called Stock Connect scheme is expected to be northbound initially, with foreign investors on the Hong Kong Exchange snapping up mainland shares under a daily quota of 13 billion yuan( $2.12 billion). (1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Alex Richardson)

