FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stock market meets requirements for same-day trading- Shanghai exchange
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

China stock market meets requirements for same-day trading- Shanghai exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s stock exchanges have met the necessary requirements of same-day “T+0” trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The announcement said it will experiment with changes to the current T+1 scheme, in which investors cannot buy and sell out of a position on the same day, the exchange said in a post on its official weibo.

The announcement comes after Hong Kong and Shanghai officials set a date for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock market connector pilot scheme that would allow investors to conduct cross-border trade in both markets starting Nov. 17.

Hong Kong, like most stock markets in developed economies, already trades on a T+0 system, but mainland markets have been trading on a T+1 system since 1995, when Beijing scrapped T+0 trading on mainland bourses on concerns about rampant speculation. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.