China stock market meets requirements for same-day trading- Shanghai exchange

SHANGHAI Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s stock exchanges have met the necessary requirements of same-day “T+0” trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The announcement said it will experiment with changes to the current T+1 scheme, in which investors cannot buy and sell out of a position on the same day, the exchange said in a post on its official weibo.

The announcement comes after Hong Kong and Shanghai officials set a date for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock market connector pilot scheme that would allow investors to conduct cross-border trade in both markets starting Nov. 17.

Hong Kong, like most stock markets in developed economies, already trades on a T+0 system, but mainland markets have been trading on a T+1 system since 1995, when Beijing scrapped T+0 trading on mainland bourses on concerns about rampant speculation. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)