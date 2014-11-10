FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx CEO says tax regime for Shanghai stock link to be announced before Nov. 17 launch
November 10, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx CEO says tax regime for Shanghai stock link to be announced before Nov. 17 launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) CEO Charles Li said on Monday that a tax regime for a landmark stock connect scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong bourses will be announced before the launch of the scheme.

Li also told a media conference that a system enhancement to allow short selling in Shanghai ‘A’-listed stocks in Hong Kong is expected to be in place by early 2015.

Earlier on Monday, the Hong Kong and Chinese regulators announced that the long-awaited trading scheme will be launched on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

