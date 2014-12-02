Luxembourg regulator to fast-track approvals to use China stock link

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Europe’s main funds regulator has introduced a fast-track procedure for approving mutual funds that wish to participate in a landmark Hong Kong-China equity trading scheme.

The announcement, made by the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) on Tuesday, comes amid growing industry frustration over European Union regulatory hurdles that have prevented many institutional asset managers from participating in the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.

Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) will fast-track applications from mutual funds sold to retail investors, also known as UCITS, whose investment policy already permits exposure to China shares and which only need to adapt their existing paperwork, ALFI said.

Some Luxembourg funds can already invest in Chinese shares through limited cross-border investment schemes known as QFII and RQFII.

The so-called Stock Connect scheme, launched on Nov. 17, allows foreign investors to trade Shanghai-listed shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland investors to invest in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai bourse.

But within a week of its launch, trading volumes had dwindled to less than 20 percent of the maximum allowance.

Reuters reported last week that the CSSF’s concerns about investor protection prevented most EU funds from participating.

The CSSF said Monday that it had so far approved just one UCITS fund.

About 13,000 global mutual funds, or two-thirds of Europe’s funds industry, are domiciled in low-tax Luxembourg and regulated by the CSSF. These include heavyweights such as Blackrock, Templeton and Fidelity, part of Luxembourg’s 3 trillion euro ($3.73 trillion) asset management industry.

Market participants told Reuters last week that the CSSF wants to ensure that Chinese shares EU savers buy through the link-up can be adequately monitored and recovered should the bank that guards the stocks - the custodian bank - or one of the exchanges, go bust.

The China trading scheme makes it tough for funds and custodians to fulfil these obligations, because Shanghai shares are physically held in China through an unusually complex three-tiered structure involving the custodian, the Hong Kong clearing house, and the Shanghai clearing house.

ALFI said in its statement that there were still a number of aspects of the scheme that need “careful consideration” including ensuring shares purchased through the scheme are properly segregated and that funds’ prospectuses fully disclose the “legal risks” of the scheme’s cross-border custody arrangements. (1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)