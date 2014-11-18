Shanghai daily stock quota sees 37 pct take-up on 2nd day of link-up scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Foreign buyers took up only 37 percent or 4.8 billion yuan($784.4 million) of their 13 billion yuan daily quota of Shanghai stocks on Tuesday, a day after fully utilising the available daily quotas as investors gave a relatively cautious response to the second day of a landmark scheme connecting the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

Trading was more orderly on Tuesday compared with the brisk trading on Monday where a daily investment quota of 13 billion yuan for Shanghai stocks was quickly exhausted as international investors made a beeline for mainland markets.

The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other’s bourses, is the latest step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets.