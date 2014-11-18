FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong daily stock quota sees 7 pct take-up on 2nd day of link-up scheme
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong daily stock quota sees 7 pct take-up on 2nd day of link-up scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers took up just 7 percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily quota of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday, as mainland investors remained lukewarm on the the second day of a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

On Monday, mainland investors had taken up 17 percent of the available quotas for stocks, with analysts attributing the tepid demand to relatively expensive valuations in Hong Kong.

The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other’s bourses, is the latest step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets.

$1 = 6.1290 Chinese yuan Reporting by Saikat Chaterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.