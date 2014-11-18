Hong Kong daily stock quota sees 7 pct take-up on 2nd day of link-up scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers took up just 7 percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily quota of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday, as mainland investors remained lukewarm on the the second day of a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

On Monday, mainland investors had taken up 17 percent of the available quotas for stocks, with analysts attributing the tepid demand to relatively expensive valuations in Hong Kong.

The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other’s bourses, is the latest step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets.