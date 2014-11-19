Hong Kong daily stock quota sees tiny take-up on 3rd day of link-up scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers took up slightly more than 2 percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily quota of Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday, as mainland investors remained lukewarm on the third day of a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

Demand for Hong Kong-bound available quotas for stocks has remained tepid since its debut on Monday, with analysts attributing the lacklustre demand to relatively expensive valuations in Hong Kong.

The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other’s bourses, is the latest step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)