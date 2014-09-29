FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEx chief says protests no threat to China stock-trading link
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx chief says protests no threat to China stock-trading link

Michelle Price

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd has dismissed fears that civil unrest in Hong Kong could disrupt the launch of a landmark trading link with China, which is expected to kick-off on Oct 27.

At a press briefing on Monday, HKEx chief executive Charles Li said any dampening effect on the Hong Kong market would be short-lived and that the planned trading link with Shanghai, hailed by analysts as a milestone in the opening up of China’s capital markets, would not be affected.

Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton-charges to remain in the centre of the global financial hub on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 23,229.21 points on Monday, its lowest close since July 9.

“Obviously, the protests will create short-term uncertainty, potentially contributing towards short-term volatility for the market, but in the end all the important markets carry on,” Li said. “We have seen protests in New York, and we have seen protests in London, and life goes on and the market goes on.”

Hong Kong and Beijing agreed in April to launch the “connector” programme. It will allow international investors to trade Shanghai ‘A’ shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange while mainland investors will be able to trade Hong Kong ‘H’ shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.

Reuters reported on Friday that the HKEx had told market participants that it expected the link to go live on Oct. 27.

Li said it was not up to the exchange to determine the launch date, but the exchange and regulators “are hoping to give the market two weeks’ advanced notice.” (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.